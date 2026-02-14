Kate Mitchell Buys 2,350 Shares of Ralliant (NYSE:RAL) Stock

Ralliant Corporation (NYSE:RAL – Get Free Report) Director Kate Mitchell acquired 2,350 shares of Ralliant stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,828.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 8,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,299.28. The trade was a 38.77% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Ralliant Stock Performance
Shares of Ralliant stock opened at $44.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46. Ralliant Corporation has a 52 week low of $37.27 and a 52 week high of $57.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.84.
Ralliant (NYSE:RAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $554.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.04 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Ralliant has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.520 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.420 EPS.
Ralliant Announces Dividend
Key Stories Impacting Ralliant
Here are the key news stories impacting Ralliant this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Directors/insiders bought stock this week (Kate Mitchell bought 2,350 shares at ~$42.48; Anelise Angelino Sacks bought ~2,000 shares), a signal often read as confidence in the company and a near?term support for the share price. InsiderTrades: Kate Mitchell Acquires 2,350 Shares The Motley Fool: Director Scoops Up 2,000 Shares
- Neutral Sentiment: Recent quarterly results beat consensus (EPS and revenue) and the company provided Q1 and FY 2026 guidance — fundamentals remain mixed and will be watched closely but are not a new surprise. MarketBeat: Ralliant Earnings & Guidance
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms have publicly opened or promoted investigations into possible securities?law violations tied to Ralliant (Kaplan Fox, Kirby McInerney, Kessler Topaz, Block & Leviton and others). Those actions increase litigation and regulatory risk and can pressure the stock as legal costs, disclosures and management distraction unfold. Globe and Mail: Kaplan Fox Alert GlobeNewswire: Kirby McInerney Alert
- Negative Sentiment: Ongoing negative analyst moves, higher short interest and prior material non?cash impairment/guidance reductions (reported earlier) raise downside risk and intraday volatility — these factors can offset positive insider signals and lead to further selling on adverse updates. Kessler Topaz PR Business Insider: Block & Leviton Alert
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
RAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Ralliant from $62.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ralliant from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Ralliant from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ralliant in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Ralliant from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ralliant
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ralliant
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Ralliant during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ralliant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Ralliant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Ralliant by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralliant in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000.
About Ralliant
Ralliant, Inc (NYSE: RAL) is a medical technology company focused on enabling point-of-care cell therapy solutions in the field of regenerative medicine. The company develops and markets systems that isolate, concentrate and store adipose-derived stromal vascular fraction (SVF) cells directly from a patient’s own fat tissue, facilitating same-day, autologous treatments without the need for extensive laboratory infrastructure.
The company’s core product portfolio includes proprietary device platforms and single-use processing kits engineered to streamline the workflow for clinicians.
See Also
