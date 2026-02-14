Kate Mitchell Buys 2,350 Shares of Ralliant (NYSE:RAL) Stock

Ralliant Corporation (NYSE:RAL – Get Free Report) Director Kate Mitchell acquired 2,350 shares of Ralliant stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,828.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 8,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,299.28. The trade was a 38.77% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ralliant Stock Performance

Shares of Ralliant stock opened at $44.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46. Ralliant Corporation has a 52 week low of $37.27 and a 52 week high of $57.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Get Ralliant alerts:

Ralliant (NYSE:RAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $554.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.04 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Ralliant has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.520 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.420 EPS.

Ralliant Announces Dividend

Key Stories Impacting Ralliant

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Ralliant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.20%.

Here are the key news stories impacting Ralliant this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Ralliant from $62.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ralliant from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Ralliant from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ralliant in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Ralliant from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ralliant

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ralliant

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Ralliant during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ralliant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Ralliant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Ralliant by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralliant in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

About Ralliant

(Get Free Report)

Ralliant, Inc (NYSE: RAL) is a medical technology company focused on enabling point-of-care cell therapy solutions in the field of regenerative medicine. The company develops and markets systems that isolate, concentrate and store adipose-derived stromal vascular fraction (SVF) cells directly from a patient’s own fat tissue, facilitating same-day, autologous treatments without the need for extensive laboratory infrastructure.

The company’s core product portfolio includes proprietary device platforms and single-use processing kits engineered to streamline the workflow for clinicians.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ralliant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralliant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.