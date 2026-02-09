Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $3.58 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF $IYH

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,894 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.12% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $3,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYH. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 108.7% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

IYH opened at $65.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.59. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $53.35 and a one year high of $67.63.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the healthcare sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as healthcare equipment and services, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology.

