New York Life Investment Management LLC Increases Position in NYLI Candriam International Equity ETF $IQSI

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NYLI Candriam International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,046,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,242 shares during the quarter. NYLI Candriam International Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned approximately 76.47% of NYLI Candriam International Equity ETF worth $171,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NYLI Candriam International Equity ETF by 68.0% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NYLI Candriam International Equity ETF by 79.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 39,406 shares during the last quarter. Seeds Investor LLC increased its stake in NYLI Candriam International Equity ETF by 50.4% in the second quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 109,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 36,725 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in NYLI Candriam International Equity ETF by 301.9% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 175,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after buying an additional 131,752 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in NYLI Candriam International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,990,000.

IQSI opened at $37.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.61. NYLI Candriam International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $37.60.

The IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF (IQSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a proprietary index of developed-market stocks selected by ESG criteria and weighted by market-cap. IQSI was launched on Dec 17, 2019 and is managed by IndexIQ.

