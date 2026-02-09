42,357 Shares in Capital Group Global Equity ETF $CGGE Purchased by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 42,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC owned about 0.11% of Capital Group Global Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CGGE. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Equity ETF by 55.2% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 44,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 15,971 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,289,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group Global Equity ETF by 169.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,468,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,339,000 after acquiring an additional 6,577,466 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Capital Group Global Equity ETF by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 130,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 40,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Global Equity ETF by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 6,297 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Global Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Global Equity ETF Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of CGGE opened at $32.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.06. Capital Group Global Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $22.76 and a 12 month high of $32.94.

Capital Group Global Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

Capital Group Global Equity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 40.0%.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Global Equity ETF (CGGE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks total returns by actively managing a portfolio of companies from around the world. CGGE was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Global Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Global Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.