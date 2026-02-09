Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Invests $532,000 in Evergy Inc. $EVRG

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EVRG. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Evergy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 22.9% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 3.2% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Evergy by 24.5% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in Evergy by 2.9% during the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $76.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.45 and a 200 day moving average of $74.43. Evergy Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.94 and a 52 week high of $79.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Evergy ( NASDAQ:EVRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 14.45%.The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Evergy Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Evergy from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Evergy in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Evergy in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.63.

Evergy, Inc is a regulated electric utility that generates, transmits and distributes electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily across Kansas and western Missouri. The company provides core utility services including retail electric delivery, grid operations, customer service and outage restoration, operating under state regulatory frameworks. Evergy serves a mix of urban and rural communities, including portions of the Kansas City metropolitan area and other population centers in its service territory.

The company’s business activities span power generation, system planning, transmission and distribution infrastructure, and customer-facing programs such as energy efficiency and demand-side management.

