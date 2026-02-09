JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST Shares Purchased by Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV

Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,958 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 12.0% of Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $12,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3,571.4% in the third quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 150,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,646,000 after purchasing an additional 146,606 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 336,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,072,000 after acquiring an additional 12,743 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 112,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,694,000 after acquiring an additional 12,895 shares during the last quarter. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,946,000. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 251,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,767,000 after acquiring an additional 34,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

JPST opened at $50.65 on Monday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.11 and a beta of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.66 and its 200 day moving average is $50.66.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 482.61%.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

