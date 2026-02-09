Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. Invests $1.02 Million in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000. Uber Technologies makes up approximately 2.9% of Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Foster Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Emergent Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Emergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,361 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,975 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Down 0.5%

UBER stock opened at $74.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.70. The company has a market cap of $155.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.63 and a twelve month high of $101.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 43.63% and a net margin of 19.33%.The company had revenue of $14.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $113.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $72.00 price target on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 target price on Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $111.00 target price on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Uber Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 5,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $519,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 20,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,355.30. This trade represents a 21.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $260,937.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 176,584 shares in the company, valued at $14,744,764. This represents a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,875 shares of company stock valued at $1,319,130. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to show support — several firms reaffirmed or upgraded ratings and Citi left a “buy” view (while trimming its PT to $110), keeping sizable upside in street estimates. Read More.

Analysts continue to show support — several firms reaffirmed or upgraded ratings and Citi left a “buy” view (while trimming its PT to $110), keeping sizable upside in street estimates. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Large robotaxi expansion with partner WeRide — plan to deploy ~1,200 autonomous robotaxis across Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Riyadh by 2027, reinforcing Uber’s AV growth narrative and long-term TAM. Read More.

Large robotaxi expansion with partner WeRide — plan to deploy ~1,200 autonomous robotaxis across Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Riyadh by 2027, reinforcing Uber’s AV growth narrative and long-term TAM. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Underlying Q4 business metrics remain strong — revenue and bookings grew ~20% y/y and free cash flow/reported profitability improved, supporting medium?term fundamentals. Read More.

Underlying Q4 business metrics remain strong — revenue and bookings grew ~20% y/y and free cash flow/reported profitability improved, supporting medium?term fundamentals. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Corporate moves: Uber appointed a new CFO as it accelerates AV and robotaxi investment — operationally important but a longer?dated catalyst. Read More.

Corporate moves: Uber appointed a new CFO as it accelerates AV and robotaxi investment — operationally important but a longer?dated catalyst. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Legal hit — a jury in Arizona found Uber liable and ordered the company to pay $8.5M in a rape suit; the company faces thousands of similar claims, raising reputational and potential financial exposure. Read More.

Legal hit — a jury in Arizona found Uber liable and ordered the company to pay $8.5M in a rape suit; the company faces thousands of similar claims, raising reputational and potential financial exposure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Q4 EPS miss and cautious guidance — Uber missed EPS expectations and set Q1 EPS guidance below consensus, which triggered the post?earnings selloff despite solid revenue growth. Read More.

Q4 EPS miss and cautious guidance — Uber missed EPS expectations and set Q1 EPS guidance below consensus, which triggered the post?earnings selloff despite solid revenue growth. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Multiple price?target trims and mixed analyst notes — several shops lowered targets (JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Wedbush, Cantor, etc.) or issued neutral/hold stances, increasing near?term uncertainty. Read More.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.