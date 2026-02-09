Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 27,166 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF $UCON

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,166 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC owned 0.34% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $10,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 166.0% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 365.8% during the second quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $25.20 on Monday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.38 and a twelve month high of $25.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.14.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 21st.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

