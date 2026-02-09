Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $75.01 Million Stock Holdings in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF $KORP

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,575,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,121 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 11.80% of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF worth $75,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,308,000. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $45,118,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,426,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 47.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 319,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,017,000 after buying an additional 102,948 shares during the period. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $9,821,000.

American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $47.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.38 and its 200-day moving average is $47.42. American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.81 and a 12 month high of $48.16.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.208 per share. This is an increase from American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 5th.

The American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (KORP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed, U.S. denominated portfolio of corporate debt securities and investments KORP was launched on Jan 11, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

