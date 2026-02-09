Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 9,360 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 112,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,360 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.15% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $28,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTUM. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 425.0% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $46,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 397.8% in the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $64,000.

Shares of MTUM opened at $253.62 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $168.49 and a 1-year high of $240.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $253.77 and a 200 day moving average of $250.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years. MTUM was launched on Apr 16, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

