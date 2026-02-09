Qiagen N.V. $QGEN Shares Sold by Nuance Investments LLC

Nuance Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Qiagen N.V. (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 60.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 538,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819,018 shares during the quarter. Qiagen comprises 2.4% of Nuance Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Nuance Investments LLC owned about 0.24% of Qiagen worth $24,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 1,383.3% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 998.9% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Qiagen by 260.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Qiagen by 13,144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Qiagen by 375.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:QGEN opened at $51.08 on Monday. Qiagen N.V. has a 52 week low of $39.61 and a 52 week high of $57.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.63. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $540.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.53 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 20.33%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Qiagen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.500- EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.540- EPS. Research analysts predict that Qiagen N.V. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

QGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Qiagen and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Qiagen from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen cut Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.27.

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target to $60 and set an "overweight" rating, signaling ~17.5% upside from current levels. This analyst upgrade is a near-term bullish catalyst.

Positive Sentiment: Unusually large options activity: traders bought ~40,639 call options (a ~4,600% increase vs. average), suggesting some investors are positioning for upside.

Positive Sentiment: Management reiterated a sales-growth target (at least ~5% sales growth for 2026), which supports topline momentum assumptions even as profitability is pressured.

Neutral Sentiment: Citigroup trimmed its target slightly to $55 and moved to "neutral" — a modest calibration rather than a stark downgrade; this tempers but does not reverse bullish signals.

Neutral Sentiment: Q4 results: EPS roughly in line ($0.62, vs. $0.61 consensus) and revenue modestly beat — evidence of steady demand but not a breakout.

Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings materials and call transcript are available for deeper read?throughs (slides, call transcript) — useful for investors assessing guidance drivers and margin details.

Negative Sentiment: Guidance disappointed: Q1 EPS guidance (~$0.54) and FY?2026 EPS (?$2.50) were below Street consensus, which pressured sentiment as investors focus on margin recovery and near?term profitability.

Negative Sentiment: Margin contraction noted in coverage: analysts and news pieces flagged margin pressure and cautious tone on 2026, which was a primary reason the stock sold off despite the top?line beat.

Qiagen NV (NYSE: QGEN) is a global provider of sample and assay technologies designed to enable molecular testing in the fields of molecular diagnostics, applied testing, academic research and pharmaceutical development. The company’s solutions span the full workflow of nucleic acid and protein analysis, offering customers standardized kits, instruments and software tools that streamline the preparation, detection and quantification of DNA, RNA and proteins.

The company’s product portfolio includes nucleic acid extraction and purification systems, polymerase chain reaction (PCR) reagents and instrumentation, digital PCR platforms, next-generation sequencing (NGS) library?preparation kits and proteomics solutions.

