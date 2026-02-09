Critical Analysis: Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) versus West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA)

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Free Report) and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares West Bancorporation and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio West Bancorporation $202.45 million 2.20 $32.56 million $1.91 13.77 Kentucky First Federal Bancorp $19.74 million 1.92 $180,000.00 $0.06 78.00

Volatility & Risk

West Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than Kentucky First Federal Bancorp. West Bancorporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kentucky First Federal Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

West Bancorporation has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares West Bancorporation and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets West Bancorporation 16.08% 14.59% 0.89% Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 2.68% 1.12% 0.14%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for West Bancorporation and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score West Bancorporation 0 1 1 1 3.00 Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

West Bancorporation currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential downside of 8.78%. Given West Bancorporation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe West Bancorporation is more favorable than Kentucky First Federal Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.3% of West Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of West Bancorporation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

West Bancorporation beats Kentucky First Federal Bancorp on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the financial holding company provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers deposit services, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, construction and land development loans, commercial lines of credit, and commercial term loans; consumer loans, including loans extended to individuals for household, family, and other personal expenditures not secured by real estate; and 1-4 family residential mortgages and home equity loans. In addition, it offers online and mobile banking, treasury management services including cash management, client-generated automated clearing house transactions, remote deposit, and fraud protection services; merchant credit card processing and corporate credit cards; and administration of estates, conservatorships, personal trusts, and agency accounts. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa.

About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc. that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. It accepts deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential mortgage loans; construction loans; mortgage loans secured by multi-family property; nonresidential loans that are secured by commercial office buildings, churches, and properties used for other purposes; commercial non-mortgage loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, loans secured by savings deposits, automobile loans, and unsecured or personal loans. It also invests in mortgage-backed securities. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Hazard, Kentucky. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a subsidiary of First Federal MHC.

