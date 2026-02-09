5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$31.25.

VNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on 5N Plus from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$24.50 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$42.00 to C$37.50 and set a “top pick” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th.

5N Plus Stock Performance

Shares of 5N Plus stock opened at C$27.69 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.91. 5N Plus has a 12 month low of C$4.90 and a 12 month high of C$28.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.51, a PEG ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.29, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 5N Plus had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of C$146.06 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 5N Plus will post 0.3739703 earnings per share for the current year.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N+ is a leading global producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials. The Company’s ultra pure materials often form the core element of its customers’ products. These customers rely on 5N+’s products to enable performance and sustainability in their own products. 5N+ deploys a range of proprietary and proven technologies to develop and manufacture its products. The Company’s products enable various applications in several key industries, including renewable energy, security, space, pharmaceutical, medical imaging and industrial.

