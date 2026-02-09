Head to Head Analysis: IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) & DNOW (NYSE:DNOW)

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) and IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

DNOW has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IHI has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get DNOW alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DNOW and IHI”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DNOW $2.43 billion 0.72 $81.00 million $0.87 19.28 IHI $10.68 billion 2.66 $744.08 million $0.66 39.71

IHI has higher revenue and earnings than DNOW. DNOW is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IHI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares DNOW and IHI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DNOW 3.91% 9.35% 6.55% IHI 6.50% 21.69% 4.70%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.6% of DNOW shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of DNOW shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for DNOW and IHI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DNOW 0 1 2 1 3.00 IHI 1 1 0 0 1.50

DNOW presently has a consensus target price of $17.67, suggesting a potential upside of 5.35%. Given DNOW’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe DNOW is more favorable than IHI.

Summary

DNOW beats IHI on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DNOW

(Get Free Report)

DNOW Inc. distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items. It also offers original equipment manufacturer equipment, including pumps, generator sets, air compressors, dryers, blowers, mixers, and valves; modular oil and gas tank battery solutions; and application systems, work processes, parts integration, optimization solutions, and after-sales support services. In addition, the company provides supply chain and materials management; inventory planning and management, procurement, and warehouse management, as well as solutions for logistics, point of issue technology, project management, business process, and performance metrics reporting services. It serves customers in the upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors of the energy industry, including drilling contractors, well-servicing companies, independent and national oil and gas companies, midstream operators, and refineries, as well as petrochemical, chemical, utilities, RNG facilities, and other downstream energy processors; and industrial and manufacturing companies. The company was formerly known as NOW Inc. and changed its name to DNOW Inc. in January 2024. DNOW Inc. was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About IHI

(Get Free Report)

IHI Corporation designs and builds engineering solutions in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Resources, Energy and Environment; Social Infrastructure; Industrial Systems and General-Purpose Machinery; and Aero Engine, Space and Defense. The company engages in the manufacturing, sale, and provision of services related to power systems plants for land use and power systems for chips; carbon solutions comprising boilers and storage facilities; components for nuclear power plants; bridges and water gates, transport systems, shield systems, and concrete construction materials; vehicular turbochargers, parking, heat treatment and surface engineering; transport machineries; logistics and industrial systems; and rotating machineries comprising compressors, separation systems, and turbochargers for ships. It also offers 3D laser radars, X-ray inspection systems, monitoring equipment, oil leak monitors, vibration control systems and seismic isolation floor systems, and disaster prevention equipment; environmental monitoring; cryogenic products, material handling systems, steelmaking equipment, pulp and paper machinery, agricultural machinery, life associated equipment; aero engines; rocket, space utilization, defense, and traffic control systems; and communication, electronic, electric measuring, information processing machines, and other instruments and equipment. In addition, the company sells and rents real estate. The company was formerly known as Ishikawajima-Harima Heavy Industries Co., Ltd and changed its name to IHI Corporation in 2007. IHI Corporation was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for DNOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.