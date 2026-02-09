Knife River (NYSE:KNF) and Masco (NYSE:MAS) Head to Head Contrast

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) and Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Masco and Knife River”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Masco $7.83 billion 1.94 $822.00 million $3.90 18.72 Knife River $2.90 billion 1.56 $201.68 million $2.61 30.65

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Masco has higher revenue and earnings than Knife River. Masco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Knife River, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

93.9% of Masco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.1% of Knife River shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Masco shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Knife River shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Masco and Knife River’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Masco 10.89% 1,317.38% 16.47% Knife River 4.87% 9.97% 4.41%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Masco and Knife River, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Masco 0 11 7 0 2.39 Knife River 0 4 6 0 2.60

Masco presently has a consensus target price of $73.20, indicating a potential upside of 0.27%. Knife River has a consensus target price of $95.71, indicating a potential upside of 19.64%. Given Knife River’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Knife River is more favorable than Masco.

Risk & Volatility

Masco has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Knife River has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Masco beats Knife River on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products. This segment provides its products under the DELTA, BRIZO, PEERLESS, HANSGROHE, AXOR, KRAUS, EASY DRAIN, STEAMIST, ELITESTEAM, GINGER, NEWPORT BRASS, BRASSTECH, WALTEC, BRISTAN, HERITAGE, MIROLIN, HOT SPRING, CALDERA, FREEFLOW SPAS, FANTASY SPAS, ENDLESS POOLS, BRASSCRAFT, PLUMB SHOP, COBRA, COBRA PRO, and MASTER PLUMBER brands. Its Decorative Architectural Products segment offers paints, primers, specialty coatings, stains, and waterproofing products, as well as paint applicators and accessories; cabinet and door hardware, functional hardware, wall plates, hook and rail products, closet organization systems, and picture hanging accessories; decorative bath hardware, mirrors, and shower accessories and doors; and decorative indoor and outdoor lighting fixtures, ceiling fans, landscape lighting, and LED lighting systems. This segment provides its products under the BEHR, KILZ, WHIZZ, Elder & Jenks, LIBERTY, BRAINERD, FRANKLIN BRASS, KICHLER, and ÉLAN brands. It sells its products to the plumbing, heating, and hardware wholesalers; home centers and online retailers; hardware stores; electrical and landscape distributors; lighting showrooms; building supply outlets; and other mass merchandisers. Masco Corporation was incorporated in 1929 and is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.

About Knife River

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete. It also provides contracting service, such as heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading. In addition, the company sells cement, merchandise, and other building materials and related services. The company sells its construction materials to public and private-sector customers, including federal, state, and municipal governments, as well as industrial, commercial and residential developers, and other private parties; and provides its contracting services to public-sector customers for the development and servicing of highways, local roads, bridges, and other public-infrastructure projects. Knife River Corporation was founded in 1917 and is based in Bismarck, North Dakota.

