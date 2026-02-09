Exelixis (EXEL) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share and revenue of $609.1710 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 10, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $43.90 on Monday. Exelixis has a 1 year low of $32.38 and a 1 year high of $49.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.95.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 34,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $1,431,751.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stelios Papadopoulos sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $4,355,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,189,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,790,879.40. This trade represents a 7.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 245,235 shares of company stock worth $10,490,600 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 1,380.4% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exelixis by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelixis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Exelixis by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust raised its stake in Exelixis by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 5,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zacks Research upgraded Exelixis from a "hold" to a "strong buy," signaling increased analyst conviction that the company's growth story is improving.

Zacks issued broad upward revisions to Exelixis' earnings outlook — raising FY2026 to $2.76 from $2.34 and FY2027 to $3.65 (previously $3.30), and lifting several quarterly estimates (e.g., Q1–Q4 2026 and Q1–Q4 2027). These higher forward EPS forecasts support a re-rating and provide a clearer path to earnings growth.

Zacks published a bullish write-up, "3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn't Overlook Exelixis," highlighting growth attributes that could help EXEL outperform — a narrative that can attract growth-oriented buyers.

HC Wainwright reaffirmed its "Buy" rating on EXEL, providing additional sell-side support that may encourage institutional interest.

Note that Zacks' upgraded forecasts exceed the current broader consensus (the entries cite a consensus near $2.04 for the current year). The market may await confirmation from Exelixis' upcoming results/sales trends before other analysts materially follow, which could create short-term volatility.

EXEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Truist Financial set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.16.

Exelixis, Inc is a biotechnology company specializing in the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule therapies primarily for the treatment of cancer. Building on a platform that leverages model organism genetics and high-throughput screening, the company focuses its research on kinase inhibitors that modulate critical signaling pathways involved in tumor growth and metastasis. Exelixis’s translational research approach aims to advance novel compounds from early-stage discovery through clinical development and regulatory approval.

The company’s most recognized products include CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib), approved for the treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma and hepatocellular carcinoma, and COMETRIQ® (cabozantinib) for metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

