Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

SANA has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Citizens Jmp lifted their target price on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sana Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.14.

Sana Biotechnology Stock Up 10.7%

SANA opened at $3.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.96. Sana Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $6.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.13.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sana Biotechnology will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 673.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9,501 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sana Biotechnology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of engineered cells as medicines with the goal of treating a broad range of diseases. The company applies advanced gene editing and gene delivery technologies to create next-generation cell therapy products for oncology, genetic disorders and other serious diseases. By leveraging both ex vivo and in vivo approaches, Sana aims to repair or replace damaged cells and restore healthy tissue function.

The company’s core platform integrates proprietary gene writing capabilities alongside established gene editing tools such as CRISPR–Cas9.

