Wall Street Zen Upgrades Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) to “Hold”

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

WTW has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $386.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Evercore increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $303.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $408.00 to $391.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.71.

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $330.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $326.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.89. Willis Towers Watson Public has a one year low of $292.97 and a one year high of $352.79.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $8.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.93 by $0.19. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.13 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public's quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 17.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTW. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 8,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ: WTW) is a global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps organizations manage risk, optimize benefits and cultivate talent. The firm combines insurance brokerage and risk management capabilities with human capital and benefits consulting, actuarial and analytics services, and technology-enabled solutions. Willis Towers Watson serves a broad client base that includes multinational and mid-sized corporations, public sector organizations, insurers and investment managers.

The company’s core activities encompass commercial and reinsurance brokerage, risk transfer and risk-financing advice, and claims advocacy, alongside employee benefits and retirement consulting.

