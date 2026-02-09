Brokerages Set Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK) Target Price at $11.64

Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.6429.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LUCK. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lucky Strike Entertainment from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in a report on Monday, December 29th.

Get Lucky Strike Entertainment alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on LUCK

Lucky Strike Entertainment Stock Performance

LUCK opened at $6.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $928.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day moving average is $9.10. Lucky Strike Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25.

Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $306.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.83 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lucky Strike Entertainment will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard Meynard Born bought 30,000 shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.09 per share, with a total value of $242,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,700. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 30,801 shares of company stock valued at $249,504 over the last quarter. Insiders own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lucky Strike Entertainment

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUCK. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lucky Strike Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. GatePass Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Jain Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Lucky Strike Entertainment

Here are the key news stories impacting Lucky Strike Entertainment this week:

Positive Sentiment: Noble Financial raised its EPS forecasts across multiple periods (Q3 2026 to FY2027), boosting near- and medium-term profitability expectations (new estimates: Q3 2026 $0.19, Q4 2026 $0.13, FY2026 $0.20, FY2027 $0.49). That analyst upgrade signals improving earnings momentum and can support upside in the stock. Noble Financial estimate revisions

Noble Financial raised its EPS forecasts across multiple periods (Q3 2026 to FY2027), boosting near- and medium-term profitability expectations (new estimates: Q3 2026 $0.19, Q4 2026 $0.13, FY2026 $0.20, FY2027 $0.49). That analyst upgrade signals improving earnings momentum and can support upside in the stock. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted margin improvement plans (an EBITDA lift) and a brand-consolidation strategy with an explicit growth target of ~200 Lucky Strike locations by end of 2026 — a clear growth roadmap that could expand scale and EBITDA if execution stays on track. EBITDA lift and location target

Management highlighted margin improvement plans (an EBITDA lift) and a brand-consolidation strategy with an explicit growth target of ~200 Lucky Strike locations by end of 2026 — a clear growth roadmap that could expand scale and EBITDA if execution stays on track. Positive Sentiment: Same-center sales turned positive in the quarter and company revenue grew year-over-year, signaling demand stabilization at existing venues — an encouraging sign for organic recovery. Same-center sales and revenue growth

Same-center sales turned positive in the quarter and company revenue grew year-over-year, signaling demand stabilization at existing venues — an encouraging sign for organic recovery. Neutral Sentiment: Management issued FY2026 revenue guidance roughly in line with consensus (~$1.3B) which reduces surprise risk but leaves upside tied to execution and margin improvement. Investors will watch how guidance translates into quarterly cadence. Guidance and metric comparison

Management issued FY2026 revenue guidance roughly in line with consensus (~$1.3B) which reduces surprise risk but leaves upside tied to execution and margin improvement. Investors will watch how guidance translates into quarterly cadence. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings call transcripts and presentation materials are available — useful for investors parsing management commentary on acquisitions, capital allocation and the rollout plan. These details will influence near-term sentiment as investors digest execution risk. Earnings call transcript and presentation

Full earnings call transcripts and presentation materials are available — useful for investors parsing management commentary on acquisitions, capital allocation and the rollout plan. These details will influence near-term sentiment as investors digest execution risk. Negative Sentiment: Q2 results missed revenue and EPS expectations (reported revenue slightly below consensus; EPS was a loss of $0.11 vs. modest expected profit), and net loss widened year-over-year. The miss and profitability weakness pressured sentiment after the release and highlight near-term margin and leverage concerns (total liabilities remain elevated). Q2 results and stock reaction

Lucky Strike Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lucky Strike Entertainment Corp. engages in operating bowling centers. It offers entertainment concepts with lounge seating, arcades, food and beverage offerings, and hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. The company was founded by Thomas F. Shannon in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, VA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lucky Strike Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucky Strike Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.