Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $6.50 to $5.85 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Treace Medical Concepts currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $4.21.

Treace Medical Concepts Trading Up 10.8%

NASDAQ TMCI opened at $2.26 on Friday. Treace Medical Concepts has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $10.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 22.89% and a negative return on equity of 49.49%. The company had revenue of $50.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 328.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Balance Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc is a medical technology company specializing in the development and commercialization of innovative surgical solutions for foot and ankle conditions. The company’s flagship product, the Lapiplasty 3D Bunion Correction System, addresses the underlying joint instability that causes bunion deformity through a patented, multi-plane correction approach. The system combines proprietary instrumentation, fixation plates, and a comprehensive surgical protocol designed to improve patient outcomes and reduce recurrence rates.

