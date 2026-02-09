Analysts Set Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:KC) Target Price at $19.65

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.65.
KC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Kingsoft Cloud
Institutional Trading of Kingsoft Cloud
Kingsoft Cloud Price Performance
Kingsoft Cloud stock opened at $12.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.87 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.16. Kingsoft Cloud has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $22.26.
Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) is a leading provider of cloud computing services in China, offering a comprehensive suite of infrastructure and platform solutions to enterprise customers. Established in 2012 as a subsidiary of Kingsoft Corporation, the company has grown into an independent public entity with dual listings, serving as a critical backbone for digital transformation across multiple industries. Headquartered in Beijing, Kingsoft Cloud leverages advanced technologies to optimize cloud operations and deliver scalable, reliable services.
The company’s core offerings span Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), encompassing compute, storage, database, content delivery networks (CDN) and security solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kingsoft Cloud
- The day the gold market broke
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- He just nailed another gold prediction?…
- ~$1.5T SpaceX IPO: Pre-IPO Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.