Analysts Set Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:KC) Target Price at $19.65

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.65.

KC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KC. ABC Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 49.0% during the second quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 134,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 44,206 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 2nd quarter worth $5,955,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 10,292 shares during the period. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 417.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 28,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 22,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud stock opened at $12.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.87 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.16. Kingsoft Cloud has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $22.26.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) is a leading provider of cloud computing services in China, offering a comprehensive suite of infrastructure and platform solutions to enterprise customers. Established in 2012 as a subsidiary of Kingsoft Corporation, the company has grown into an independent public entity with dual listings, serving as a critical backbone for digital transformation across multiple industries. Headquartered in Beijing, Kingsoft Cloud leverages advanced technologies to optimize cloud operations and deliver scalable, reliable services.

The company’s core offerings span Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), encompassing compute, storage, database, content delivery networks (CDN) and security solutions.

