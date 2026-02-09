Douglas Emmett (DEI) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 10th. Analysts expect Douglas Emmett to post earnings of $0.35 per share and revenue of $252.9110 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 11, 2026 at 2:00 PM ET.

Douglas Emmett Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $10.60 on Monday. Douglas Emmett has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $17.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day moving average is $13.27. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.2%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 633.33%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the third quarter worth about $269,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 8.2% during the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 418,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after buying an additional 31,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the third quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DEI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. UBS Group downgraded Douglas Emmett to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust headquartered in Santa Monica, California. The company specializes in the ownership, management and development of high?quality office and multifamily properties, primarily concentrated in the coastal regions of Los Angeles County and the Greater Honolulu area. As a vertically integrated real estate platform, Douglas Emmett controls all aspects of property operations, leasing, capital improvements and tenant relations, positioning it to deliver stable, long?term cash flows.

The company’s office portfolio consists predominantly of Class A buildings located in prime business districts, featuring modern amenities, campus-like settings and environmentally conscious design elements.

