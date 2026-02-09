Freshworks (FRSH) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 10th. Analysts expect Freshworks to post earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $218.7590 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 10, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Freshworks stock opened at $8.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.19 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.14. Freshworks has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $18.77.

In other Freshworks news, insider Mika Yamamoto sold 15,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $195,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 490,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,374,550. This represents a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Philippa Lawrence sold 5,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $70,502.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 392,711 shares in the company, valued at $4,736,094.66. This represents a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,267 shares of company stock worth $282,301. 11.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PharVision Advisers LLC raised its stake in Freshworks by 66.7% in the third quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC now owns 23,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 9,253 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 98.1% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 20,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 10,299 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the third quarter valued at about $176,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Freshworks by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Freshworks by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 19,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658 shares in the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRSH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research cut Freshworks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Freshworks from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Freshworks in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Freshworks in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a report on Friday, November 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Freshworks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.54.

Freshworks, Inc is a global provider of cloud-based customer engagement software designed to help businesses streamline customer support, sales, marketing, and IT service operations. The company’s integrated suite of solutions enables organizations of all sizes to deliver seamless experiences across multiple channels, including email, chat, phone, and social media. Freshworks’ platform is built on modern, user-friendly interfaces and offers native automation, AI-powered insights, and analytics to improve efficiency and customer satisfaction.

The company’s flagship product, Freshdesk, serves as a helpdesk solution for customer support teams, while Freshservice addresses IT service management needs.

