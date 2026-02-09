Avantor (AVTR) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 11th. Analysts expect Avantor to post earnings of $0.21 per share and revenue of $1.6359 billion for the quarter. Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 11, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.
Avantor Stock Performance
NYSE:AVTR opened at $11.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.62, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.94. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.34.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Avantor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Avantor in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Avantor and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Avantor in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.60.
Insider Buying and Selling at Avantor
In other news, Director Sanjeev K. Mehra acquired 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.09 per share, with a total value of $3,881,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,881,500. This represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantor
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 60.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 28.1% during the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Avantor Company Profile
Avantor, Inc (NYSE:AVTR) is a global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. The company delivers essential solutions that support research, development, production and safety applications. Its product portfolio spans from high-purity chemicals and reagents to biologics and cell culture media, as well as lab equipment, consumables and custom manufacturing services.
Avantor’s offerings are organized across two primary segments.
