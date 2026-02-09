Bioceres Crop Solutions (BIOX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 10th. Analysts expect Bioceres Crop Solutions to post earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $104.55 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 18, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Stock Up 6.0%

Bioceres Crop Solutions stock opened at $0.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $5.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.88. The firm has a market cap of $35.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Bioceres Crop Solutions alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $315,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the third quarter worth about $233,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 58.9% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 28,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 10,449 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 17.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BIOX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Bioceres Crop Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BIOX

Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. is an agricultural biotechnology company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing a range of crop inputs designed to enhance yields and improve sustainability. The company’s portfolio includes biological seed treatments, inoculants for nitrogen fixation, specialty fertilizers and proprietary biopesticides, which are formulated to support plant health and resilience under varying environmental conditions.

Among its flagship offerings is the HB4 drought-tolerant wheat technology, the first genetically modified wheat developed to withstand water stress, which has received regulatory approval in several markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.