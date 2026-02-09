Bioceres Crop Solutions (BIOX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 10th. Analysts expect Bioceres Crop Solutions to post earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $104.55 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 18, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.
Bioceres Crop Solutions Stock Up 6.0%
Bioceres Crop Solutions stock opened at $0.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $5.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.88. The firm has a market cap of $35.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $315,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the third quarter worth about $233,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 58.9% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 28,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 10,449 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 17.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile
Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. is an agricultural biotechnology company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing a range of crop inputs designed to enhance yields and improve sustainability. The company’s portfolio includes biological seed treatments, inoculants for nitrogen fixation, specialty fertilizers and proprietary biopesticides, which are formulated to support plant health and resilience under varying environmental conditions.
Among its flagship offerings is the HB4 drought-tolerant wheat technology, the first genetically modified wheat developed to withstand water stress, which has received regulatory approval in several markets.
