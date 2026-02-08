AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) versus Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Critical Contrast

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) and AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.9% of Charles River Laboratories International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.2% of AMN Healthcare Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Charles River Laboratories International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of AMN Healthcare Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Charles River Laboratories International has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMN Healthcare Services has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charles River Laboratories International $4.05 billion 2.30 $22.20 million ($1.56) -121.22 AMN Healthcare Services $2.98 billion 0.26 -$146.98 million ($7.19) -2.83

This table compares Charles River Laboratories International and AMN Healthcare Services”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Charles River Laboratories International has higher revenue and earnings than AMN Healthcare Services. Charles River Laboratories International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AMN Healthcare Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Charles River Laboratories International and AMN Healthcare Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charles River Laboratories International 1 4 10 0 2.60 AMN Healthcare Services 2 2 5 0 2.33

Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus price target of $209.46, indicating a potential upside of 10.76%. AMN Healthcare Services has a consensus price target of $22.36, indicating a potential upside of 9.97%. Given Charles River Laboratories International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Charles River Laboratories International is more favorable than AMN Healthcare Services.

Profitability

This table compares Charles River Laboratories International and AMN Healthcare Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charles River Laboratories International -2.07% 15.78% 7.02% AMN Healthcare Services -10.14% 10.89% 3.18%

Summary

Charles River Laboratories International beats AMN Healthcare Services on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing). The RMS segment produces and sells rodents, and purpose-bred rats and mice for use by researchers. This segment also provides a range of services to assist its clients in supporting the use of research models in research and screening pre-clinical drug candidates, including research models, genetically engineered models and services, insourcing solutions, and research animal diagnostic services. The DSA segment offers early and in vivo discovery services for the identification and validation of novel targets, chemical compounds, and antibodies through delivery of preclinical drug and therapeutic candidates ready for safety assessment; and safety assessment services, such as toxicology, pathology, safety pharmacology, bioanalysis, drug metabolism, and pharmacokinetics services. The Manufacturing segment provides in vitro methods for conventional and rapid quality control testing of sterile and non-sterile pharmaceuticals and consumer products. This segment also offers specialized testing of biologics that are outsourced by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It also provides contract vivarium operation services to biopharmaceutical clients. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions. The Physician and Leadership Solutions segment provides locum tenens staffing, healthcare interim leadership staffing, executive search, and physician permanent placement solutions. The Technology and Workforce Solutions segment offers language services, vendor management systems, workforce optimization, and outsourced solutions. The company also provides allied health professionals, such as physical therapists, respiratory therapists, occupational therapists, medical and radiology technologists, lab technicians, speech pathologists, rehabilitation assistants, and pharmacists. It offers its services under the brands, including AMN Healthcare, Nursefinders, HealthSource Global Staffing, O'Grady Peyton International, Connetics, Medical Search International, DRW Healthcare Staffing, and B.E. Smith. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

