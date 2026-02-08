North West (TSE:NWC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$48.50 and traded as high as C$52.71. North West shares last traded at C$52.59, with a volume of 209,984 shares.

NWC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of North West from C$60.00 to C$58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on North West from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$58.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.78, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$49.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$48.51. The company has a market cap of C$2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of -0.17.

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$634.32 million during the quarter. North West had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 18.43%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The North West Company Inc. will post 3.4924863 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The North West Co Inc is a Canada-based company that is principally engaged in retail business in underserved rural communities and urban neighborhoods. The company provides food, family apparel, housewares, appliances, and outdoor products, with food products accounting for the majority of the company’s revenue. The company also offers services, including post offices, income tax return preparation, money transfers, commercial business sales, and others. Its geographical segment includes Canada and International.

