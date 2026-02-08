Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Westwood Holdings Group Inc (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.28 and traded as high as $18.35. Westwood Holdings Group shares last traded at $18.1030, with a volume of 8,173 shares traded.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Westwood Holdings Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a market cap of $170.35 million, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.27.

In other Westwood Holdings Group news, CEO Brian O. Casey sold 8,341 shares of Westwood Holdings Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $138,043.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 492,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,148,541.45. The trade was a 1.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 11,965 shares of company stock worth $197,854 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHG. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Westwood Holdings Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,638,000. Settian Capital LP acquired a new position in Westwood Holdings Group during the 2nd quarter worth $6,708,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 141.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 94,311 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the first quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the first quarter valued at $213,000. 56.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc is an independent, publicly traded asset management firm founded in 1983 and headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the company offers a range of investment advisory services tailored to institutional, retail, and high-net-worth clients. Westwood’s disciplined, value-oriented approach guides its research process across equity and fixed-income markets, with an emphasis on fundamental analysis and long-term risk management.

