Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €87.41 and traded as high as €90.92. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €88.94, with a volume of 1,295,029 shares.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of €91.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of €87.43.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands. The Motorcycles segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells motorcycles and scooters under the BMW Motorrad brand, as well as spare parts and accessories.

