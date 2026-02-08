Lantz Financial LLC Buys 3,351 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 55.0% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 707.1% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $240.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $578.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.35. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $141.50 and a twelve month high of $240.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.04.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.46. The company had revenue of $24.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 33.34%. The firm's revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.430-11.630 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $262.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.73.

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

