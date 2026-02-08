iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBID) Shares Up 0% – Should You Buy?

Shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBID – Get Free Report) shot up 0% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.91 and last traded at $25.90. 178,693 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 478% from the average session volume of 30,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.89.

iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.03.

Get iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBID. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,402,000. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 261,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after acquiring an additional 28,152 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 51,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 17,450 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF by 92.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 15,602 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF (IBID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2027. The fund will terminate in October 2027. IBID was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.