Reconnaissance Energy Africa (CVE:RECO) Trading 10.8% Higher – Here’s Why

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (CVE:RECO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 10.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.83 and last traded at C$0.82. 575,852 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,611,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.74.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.64. The firm has a market cap of C$309.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65 and a beta of -0.06.

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Namibia and Botswana. The company holds a 90% interest in a petroleum exploration license that covers an area of approximately 25,341.33 square kilometer located in Namibia; and 100% working interest in a petroleum license, which covers an area of 8,990 square kilometer located in northwestern Botswana. Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

