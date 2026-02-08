Angkor Resources (CVE:ANK) Stock Price Down 2.7% – Should You Sell?

Angkor Resources Corp. (CVE:ANK – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36. Approximately 58,894 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 84,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

Angkor Resources Trading Down 2.7%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 557.03. The company has a market cap of C$71.66 million, a P/E ratio of -11.83 and a beta of -0.92.

About Angkor Resources

(Get Free Report)

Angkor Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits; and oil and gas properties located in the Kingdom of Cambodia, Canada, and the Philippines. The company was formerly known as Angkor Gold Corp. and changed its name to Angkor Resources Corp. in September 2019. Angkor Resources Corp. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Sexsmith, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Angkor Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angkor Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.