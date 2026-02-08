Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Trading 2.7% Higher – Here’s Why

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.92 and last traded at $1.90. Approximately 868,003 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,170,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Oxford Square Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

The stock has a market cap of $155.17 million, a P/E ratio of -47.50 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.95.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 167.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 512,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 320,467 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 65.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 763,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 301,741 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the second quarter worth $332,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the second quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the third quarter valued at $119,000. 6.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) is a publicly traded business development company that provides flexible financing solutions to U.S. middle-market companies. Chartered as a closed-end management investment company, Oxford Square Capital seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in secured loans, mezzanine debt and equity co-investments. The firm targets businesses with established cash flows, offering tailored capital structures designed to support growth, recapitalizations and acquisitions.

The company’s investment strategy focuses on senior secured first-lien and second-lien loans, subordinated debt and preferred and common equity stakes.

