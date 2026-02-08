Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Trading 2.7% Higher – Here’s Why

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.92 and last traded at $1.90. Approximately 868,003 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,170,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Oxford Square Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 167.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 512,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 320,467 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 65.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 763,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 301,741 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the second quarter worth $332,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the second quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the third quarter valued at $119,000. 6.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) is a publicly traded business development company that provides flexible financing solutions to U.S. middle-market companies. Chartered as a closed-end management investment company, Oxford Square Capital seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in secured loans, mezzanine debt and equity co-investments. The firm targets businesses with established cash flows, offering tailored capital structures designed to support growth, recapitalizations and acquisitions.
The company’s investment strategy focuses on senior secured first-lien and second-lien loans, subordinated debt and preferred and common equity stakes.
