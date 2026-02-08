Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) vs. 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) Head-To-Head Survey

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) and 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cloudflare and 8X8, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cloudflare 2 9 18 1 2.60 8X8 4 0 2 0 1.67

Cloudflare presently has a consensus target price of $234.11, indicating a potential upside of 35.20%. 8X8 has a consensus target price of $2.23, indicating a potential downside of 14.89%. Given Cloudflare’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Cloudflare is more favorable than 8X8.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cloudflare $1.67 billion 36.33 -$78.80 million ($0.30) -577.20 8X8 $715.07 million 0.51 -$27.21 million ($0.02) -131.00

This table compares Cloudflare and 8X8″s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

8X8 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cloudflare. Cloudflare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 8X8, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.7% of Cloudflare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.0% of 8X8 shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of Cloudflare shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of 8X8 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cloudflare and 8X8’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cloudflare -5.12% -6.54% -1.80% 8X8 -0.53% 20.12% 3.92%

Volatility and Risk

Cloudflare has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 8X8 has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cloudflare beats 8X8 on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc. operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products. It offers website and application performance solutions, including content delivery, load balancing, DNS, agro smart routing, video stream delivery, web optimization, cache reserve, cloudfare waiting room, and cloudfare data localization suite; SASE platform through cloudfare one that provides a cloud-based network-as-a-service; network services which deliver network connectivity, security, and performance, including magic WAN, magic transit, magic firewall, cloudflare network interconnect, and spectrum. In addition, the company provides zero trust services, such as cloudflare access, cloudflare gateway, remote browser isolation, cloud access security broker, cloud email security, and data loss prevention products that protects, inspects, and provides privilege rules to grant access to data and application. Further, it provides developer-based solutions consisting of cloudflare workers, R2 object storage, workers KV, durable objects, cloudfare pages, cloudfare stream, and cloudfare images; and consumer products comprising of 1.1.1.1, a DNS resolver, WARP, a virtual private network, and cloudfare registrar that secures registration and management of domain names. The company serves customers in the technology, healthcare, financial services, consumer and retail, industrial, and non-profit industries, as well as government. Cloudflare, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

