International Land Alliance (OTCMKTS:ILAL) Stock Price Down 13.5% – Should You Sell?

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL – Get Free Report) dropped 13.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.50 and last traded at $8.50. Approximately 21,998 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 354,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.8263.

International Land Alliance Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.00 and a beta of -0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

International Land Alliance (OTCMKTS:ILAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter. International Land Alliance had a negative net margin of 196.48% and a negative return on equity of 41.90%.

About International Land Alliance

International Land Alliance, Inc operates as a residential land development company with target properties located primarily in the Baja California, Northern region of Mexico, and Southern California. Its principal activities include purchasing properties; obtaining zoning and other entitlements required to subdivide the properties into residential and commercial building lots; securing financing for the purchase of the lots; enhance the properties' infrastructure and amenities; and selling the plots to homebuyers, retirees, investors, and commercial developers.

