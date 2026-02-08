Brave Bison Group (LON:BBSN) Shares Down 3.7% – What’s Next?

Brave Bison Group plc (LON:BBSN – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 77.60 and last traded at GBX 78. Approximately 195,035 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 234,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 71.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 73.77. The company has a market cap of £78.90 million, a PE ratio of 48.13 and a beta of 0.75.

A world where complexity is the only constant demands a new breed of company.

Brave Bison is a different beast: a media, marketing and technology company purpose built for the digital era.

With four specialist practices—Brave Bison Performance, Brave Bison Commerce, SocialChain and our own media network—we help some of the world’s most ambitious brands and businesses capitalise on complexity from trend to spend.

