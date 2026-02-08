Burt Wealth Advisors Increases Stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF $ICSH

Burt Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 446.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,888 shares during the period. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Burt Wealth Advisors owned 0.08% of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF worth $5,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 38,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 11,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF alerts:

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

ICSH stock opened at $50.63 on Friday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 1 year low of $50.33 and a 1 year high of $50.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.65.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

