Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $32.57 Million Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 342,957 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 36,824 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Illumina worth $32,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 5.9% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,426,471 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $419,585,000 after buying an additional 247,460 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,225,529 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $403,158,000 after purchasing an additional 78,317 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295,880 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $313,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,295 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,869,187 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $272,921,000 after acquiring an additional 21,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Illumina by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,930,843 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $184,222,000 after acquiring an additional 35,167 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $119.72 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.70 and a 12-month high of $155.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.26.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. Illumina had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.050-5.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott M. Davies sold 323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.09, for a total value of $43,957.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,434,241.83. This represents a 1.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore set a $150.00 price objective on Illumina in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.00.

Illumina, Inc (NASDAQ: ILMN) is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company’s product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

