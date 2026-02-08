Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 6,553 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 312,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,553 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $58,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,140,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,647,573,000 after buying an additional 3,837,576 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,966,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,068,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,472 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,895,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,083,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,718 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,541,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,112,000 after purchasing an additional 42,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,865,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,689,000 after purchasing an additional 220,861 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $206.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.88. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $150.43 and a one year high of $206.68.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies. The Index represents the value companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of predominantly large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.