Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,799 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $25,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 88.1% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Friday, November 7th. Melius Research set a $148.00 target price on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $132.00 price objective on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.94.

JCI stock opened at $137.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $68.03 and a 1 year high of $138.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.67.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-4.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.110-1.110 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.13%.

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and raised guidance — JCI reported $0.89 EPS vs. $0.84 expected and revenue above estimates; management set FY?2026 EPS at $4.70 and Q2 at $1.11, which compressed uncertainty and underpins the rally. Earnings Beat Article

Q1 beat and raised guidance — JCI reported $0.89 EPS vs. $0.84 expected and revenue above estimates; management set FY?2026 EPS at $4.70 and Q2 at $1.11, which compressed uncertainty and underpins the rally. Positive Sentiment: Record backlog and strong order growth — Company cited an ~ $18.2B backlog and double?digit order growth, with data?center and cooling projects boosting revenue visibility and margins. Backlog / Data?Center Demand

Record backlog and strong order growth — Company cited an ~ $18.2B backlog and double?digit order growth, with data?center and cooling projects boosting revenue visibility and margins. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support — Wells Fargo moved JCI to Overweight and raised its target (signals institutional confirmation of the beat and guidance). Wells Fargo Note

Analyst support — Wells Fargo moved JCI to Overweight and raised its target (signals institutional confirmation of the beat and guidance). Positive Sentiment: Insider buying — Director Mark Vergnano purchased 7,665 shares (~$1.01M), increasing his stake ~25.6%, a constructive vote of confidence after the quarter. SEC Filing

Insider buying — Director Mark Vergnano purchased 7,665 shares (~$1.01M), increasing his stake ~25.6%, a constructive vote of confidence after the quarter. Positive Sentiment: Heavy call?option activity — Unusually large call buying (~19k calls) points to short?term bullish positioning by traders (increases volatility but confirms bullish sentiment).

Heavy call?option activity — Unusually large call buying (~19k calls) points to short?term bullish positioning by traders (increases volatility but confirms bullish sentiment). Neutral Sentiment: Mizuho update — Mizuho raised its price target but kept a Neutral rating; this is mixed and less impactful than an outright upgrade. Mizuho Note

Mizuho update — Mizuho raised its price target but kept a Neutral rating; this is mixed and less impactful than an outright upgrade. Neutral Sentiment: Investor outreach — CFO presentations at Citi and Barclays conferences (Feb. 19) increase transparency and could extend the momentum if management provides bullish color. PR Newswire

Investor outreach — CFO presentations at Citi and Barclays conferences (Feb. 19) increase transparency and could extend the momentum if management provides bullish color. Negative Sentiment: Executive share sale disclosed — A large VP sale (~$6.08M) was reported recently; some investors view such sales as profit?taking or rebalancing and it can temper sentiment. Insider Sale

In other news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 32,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.20, for a total value of $3,625,909.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 66,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,559,496. This represents a 32.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Vergnano purchased 7,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $131.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,320.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 37,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,961,207.88. This represents a 25.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi?industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company’s core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building?related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls’ product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air?conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

