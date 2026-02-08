Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 53,200 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 53,200 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $27,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth $25,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. United Community Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Price Performance

NYSE:BSX opened at $76.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.75. The firm has a market cap of $113.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51. Boston Scientific Corporation has a one year low of $74.86 and a one year high of $109.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 14.44%.The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.490 EPS. Research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Boston Scientific from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boston Scientific

Trending Headlines about Boston Scientific

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $1,758,135.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,580. This trade represents a 42.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total value of $15,042,634.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,411,735 shares in the company, valued at $131,983,105.15. This trade represents a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific’s activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.