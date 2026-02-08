Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 53,200 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 53,200 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $27,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth $25,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. United Community Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.
Boston Scientific Price Performance
NYSE:BSX opened at $76.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.75. The firm has a market cap of $113.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51. Boston Scientific Corporation has a one year low of $74.86 and a one year high of $109.50.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Boston Scientific from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.43.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat but mixed outlook — Boston Scientific reported stronger-than-expected Q4 results (revenue growth and EPS beat), showing continued top-line momentum that supports the longer?term growth story. Q4 results and presentation
- Positive Sentiment: Some analysts still rate BSX as a buy/overweight with mid?to?high price targets — several firms left positive ratings (Morgan Stanley set a $118 PT; others keep “outperform/overweight”), indicating continued analyst confidence in long-term upside despite near-term caution. Morgan Stanley PT note
- Neutral Sentiment: Board change announced — Boston Scientific disclosed a planned long?serving director departure; governance turnover is notable but not currently flagged as material to near?term operations. Board director departure
- Neutral Sentiment: Unusually active options and volume — options and share volume spiked during the sell?off, increasing volatility and making short-term price moves more extreme (can amplify both down and up moves). Options activity
- Negative Sentiment: Cautious 2026 guidance and weak electrophysiology sales drove a sharp sell?off — management’s conservative revenue/growth guidance and softer performance in a key segment prompted a high?volume liquidation that erased recent gains. Guidance and segment weakness
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple securities?fraud investigations announced — several law firms have opened inquiries into Boston Scientific’s disclosures around the quarter/guidance, increasing legal and reputational risk. Howard G. Smith investigation Frank R. Cruz investigation
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling and new lows — CEO share sales and headlines about insider selling coincided with the stock reaching a 12?month low, which can undermine investor confidence even when fundamentals are mixed. CEO stock sale note 12-month low report
- Negative Sentiment: Widespread analyst price?target cuts — multiple firms trimmed their 12?month targets after Q4/guidance, increasing short?term downside pressure even where ratings remain constructive. Analyst cuts roundup
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $1,758,135.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,580. This trade represents a 42.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total value of $15,042,634.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,411,735 shares in the company, valued at $131,983,105.15. This trade represents a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Boston Scientific
Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.
Boston Scientific’s activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.
