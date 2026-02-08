Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in TransUnion $TRU

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,641 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of TransUnion worth $28,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TransUnion by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 20.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 0.4% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 33,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 2.3% in the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 6,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TransUnion by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $39,395.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 31,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,612.75. This trade represents a 1.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total value of $85,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 61,592 shares in the company, valued at $5,279,050.32. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 7,818 shares of company stock valued at $663,883 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRU opened at $73.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.01. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $65.24 and a 52-week high of $101.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group set a $90.00 price target on TransUnion and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TransUnion from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded TransUnion to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.08.

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company’s offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

