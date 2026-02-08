SPC Financial Inc. Buys 16,174 Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF $JCPB

SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 582,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,174 shares during the period. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of SPC Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. SPC Financial Inc. owned about 0.40% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $27,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,425,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,142 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 121.3% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,264,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,635,000 after buying an additional 1,789,454 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 153.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,871,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,471 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 49.5% during the second quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 3,216,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,423,000.

Get JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $47.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.48 and a 200-day moving average of $47.43. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.51 and a 52-week high of $48.54.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.1973 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.