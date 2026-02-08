Jackson Square Partners LLC Sells 4,806 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. $CLH

Jackson Square Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,806 shares during the quarter. Clean Harbors accounts for about 1.6% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $3,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,632,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the third quarter worth about $108,608,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the second quarter valued at about $95,115,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the second quarter worth about $44,446,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 41.9% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 362,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,233,000 after purchasing an additional 107,150 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 601 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.90, for a total value of $144,780.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 50,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,154,368.60. The trade was a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CLH shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $263.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $228.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors Stock Up 1.7%

Clean Harbors stock opened at $266.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.29 and a 1-year high of $268.22. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc is a leading provider of environmental, energy and industrial services in North America. The company specializes in the collection, transportation and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous wastes, emergency spill response and remediation, industrial cleaning and on-site field services. Its comprehensive service offering also includes chemical neutralization, drum crushing, high-pressure water blasting, tank cleaning and vacuum services designed to help customers meet stringent environmental regulations.

Founded in 1980 by Alan S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.