SPC Financial Inc. Purchases 37,885 Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF $CGXU

SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,885 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $5,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC now owns 32,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 46,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 27,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CGXU stock opened at $31.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.17 and a one year high of $32.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.60 and its 200 day moving average is $29.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were given a $1.2734 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. This represents a yield of 856.0%.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

