Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 957,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 907,328 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 0.34% of The Hartford Insurance Group worth $127,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 12.2% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 142.7% during the second quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 18,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 282,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,900,000 after acquiring an additional 29,150 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hartford Insurance Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered The Hartford Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hartford Insurance Group news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 35,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.58, for a total transaction of $4,826,600.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,595,056.92. This trade represents a 31.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 100,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.78, for a total value of $14,214,556.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 194,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,426,337.26. This represents a 34.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 338,247 shares of company stock valued at $46,587,520. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about The Hartford Insurance Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Hartford Insurance Group this week:

The Hartford Insurance Group Stock Performance

NYSE HIG opened at $142.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.80. The company has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.49 and a 1 year high of $144.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. The Hartford Insurance Group had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 13.52%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Hartford Insurance Group

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, commonly known as The Hartford, is a U.S.-based insurance and investment company that provides a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and employee benefits. Its core businesses include property and casualty insurance for businesses and individuals, group benefits such as group life, disability and dental plans, and retirement and investment solutions offered through affiliated asset-management operations. The company also delivers risk management, claims-handling and loss-prevention services designed to support policyholders across a variety of industries.

Founded in Hartford, Connecticut, in 1810, The Hartford is one of the oldest insurance organizations in the United States and has a long history of underwriting and product development across multiple insurance lines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.