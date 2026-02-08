Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND Stake Boosted by Cyr Financial Inc.

Cyr Financial Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,382 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for 6.7% of Cyr Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cyr Financial Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $9,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 378.5% during the third quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $47,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $46.15 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $46.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.146 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

