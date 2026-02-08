First Dallas Securities Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

First Dallas Securities Inc. cut its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 60.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,109 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,719 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 10.6% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 467.1% in the second quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 16,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 13,935 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.7% in the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,091,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,760,000 after buying an additional 72,846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Up 3.2%

IBM stock opened at $299.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $302.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.64. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12 month low of $214.50 and a 12 month high of $324.90. The company has a market cap of $279.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.69.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.19. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 15.69%.The business had revenue of $19.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus set a $360.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 30th. Evercore lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $361.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Erste Group Bank upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on International Business Machines from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.07.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $304.00 per share, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,432. The trade was a 12.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

