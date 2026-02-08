Jackson Square Partners LLC Sells 199,678 Shares of LendingClub Corporation $LC

Jackson Square Partners LLC reduced its stake in LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC – Free Report) by 62.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,623 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 199,678 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 184.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,121,802 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,230,000 after buying an additional 1,375,002 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in LendingClub by 23.5% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,881,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $70,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,241 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in LendingClub in the second quarter valued at $8,030,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in LendingClub by 120.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 649,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,870,000 after purchasing an additional 354,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in LendingClub by 32.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 961,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,567,000 after purchasing an additional 233,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Get LendingClub alerts:

Insider Transactions at LendingClub

In related news, Director Erin Selleck sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $46,533.30. Following the transaction, the director owned 76,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,060.19. The trade was a 3.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of LendingClub in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Citizens Jmp raised LendingClub from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of LendingClub from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get Our Latest Report on LC

LendingClub Stock Performance

Shares of LendingClub stock opened at $16.95 on Friday. LendingClub Corporation has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $21.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 2.08.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $266.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.88 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. LendingClub has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.800 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.390 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LendingClub Corporation will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LendingClub declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About LendingClub

(Free Report)

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace that connects borrowers seeking personal and small business credit with individual and institutional investors. The platform leverages technology to streamline the loan application and underwriting process, offering unsecured personal loans, auto refinancing, and small business loans. In addition to lending products, LendingClub provides high-yield savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its banking charter, following its acquisition of Radius Bank in 2021.

Founded in 2006 by Renaud Laplanche, LendingClub pioneered peer-to-peer lending in the United States, helping to democratize access to credit and investment opportunities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.